Former state Democratic Party leader to run for Bollier’s seat in the Kansas Senate

Ethan Corson, a Fairway resident who served as executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party for two years, announced today that he will seek the Kansas Senate District 7 seat being vacated by incumbent Barbara Bollier in next year’s election.

Bollier announced last week that she is running for retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat.

Corson is a Johnson County native who graduated from SM South before going on to play baseball at Garden City Community College. He transferred to Washington University in St. Louis, where he earned both his bachelor’s and law degrees.

“I grew up in Johnson County, and every opportunity I’ve had in my life is due to the education I received from attending Shawnee Mission public schools,” Corson said in a statement. “I’m running for the Kansas Senate to make sure our schools remain strong for the next generation of Kansans, like my 4-month-old son, Isaac. I will work tirelessly to make sure every child in Kansas can attend a world-class public school and every Kansan has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Corson worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce in the Obama administration, serving as a senior advisor to Sec. of Commerce Penny Pritzker and then as chief of staff of the International Trade Administration. He was executive director of the state Democratic party from August 2017 to August 2019. In November, he will begin a position as attorney at Blake & Uhlig, a firm specializing in labor law.

Corson’s wife Jenna Brofsky is currently a candidate for the Fairway city council.

Corson is the first candidate to announce candidacy for the seat.