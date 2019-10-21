Briefly Noted: Overland Park council to consider public finance incentives for Brookridge tonight

Brookridge finance incentives package on Overland Park agenda tonight. The Overland Park City Council tonight is scheduled to take up consideration of a package of public finance incentives for the proposed mixed-use development on the Brookridge property. A special meeting of the Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee to review proposed tax-increment finance and community improvement district incentives is set for 6:15 p.m. If the FAED committee advances the proposal, the council will set a public hearing for December.

Fire damages apartment unit, injures one in Lenexa. An apartment fire in Lenexa early Saturday sent one person to the hospital with burn injuries. Lenexa and Overland Park fire crews arrived on the scene at 13166 W. 88th Street just before 3 p.m. to find flames visible from a second-floor unit. Crews put the fire out and then ventilated the building to address the smoke. The cause is currently under investigation.

Group gathers outside Brookridge Elementary to show support for teacher during contract negotiations. A group of teachers and students gathered outside Brookridge Elementary Friday morning in a show of solidarity for classroom educators as the National Education Association-Shawnee Mission and the district administration continue to work through a contract dispute. [SMSD teachers walk in solidarity after no agreement on teacher contract — KSHB]