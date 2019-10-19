Your Community: Starting a business at the library (with a video!)

Many may not think of the Library when starting a business but that’s exactly what the Baudler sisters did to start their business Stellar Image Studios (SIS). By using the services provided by the Johnson County Library, they were able to access equipment, software and meeting spaces that helped get their business off the ground. This access gave them the opportunity to focus on collaboration, planning and the creative side of their business, and not on how they were going to be able to afford all of the resources they needed. This is why entrepreneurs love the Library.

It can be quite daunting when trying start a business. Thankfully, Johnson County Library provides many services and resources to support the entrepreneurial and small business communities. Access to meeting spaces, technology and databases can provide the boost your business needs to launch and grow. Whether you are just getting started or have an established business, the Library can help you reach your goals.

Watch this video to hear more about how the Library helped the Baudler sisters launch their business. Then head over to jocolibrary.org/business to see additional resources available online.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom