Johnson County board taps Arizona official as new head of Appraiser’s Office

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday confirmed David “Beau” Boisvert as the county’s new Director of Appraisal Operations.

Boisvert will take over management of the county appraiser’s office following the departure of Paul Welcome, who retired earlier this after after nearly three decades in the position.

For the past three years, Boisvert has served as the chief deputy in the Yavapai County Assessor’s Office in Prescott, Ari. Previously, he served 11 years in the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office, three as chief appraiser.

“The board was impressed with Mr. Boisvert’s experience in such a large county as Maricopa, where he led a staff of 190 and oversaw the valuation of 1.6 million parcels, about eight times the number of parcels in Johnson County,” said County Chair Ed Eilert. “In addition to Maricopa and Yavapai counties, cities and counties have hired him as a consultant to improve their business practices. He has a track record of operating efficiently with set policies and state requirements.”

Current Interim Johnson County Appraiser Jeff Holsapple will continue to handle the duties of the Appraiser’s Office required under state statute until Boisvert has completed the required certification process to fulfill the duties of a county appraiser under Kansas law.