Old Town revitalization, property taxes, role of arts in community: Lenexa council candidates talk issues at SM Post forum

Candidates seeking seats in the contested Lenexa city council races in November’s elections — Courtney Eiterich and Chris Poss in Ward 1 and Linda Leeper and Julie Sayers in Ward 4 — covered a host of issues at the forum we held Wednesday evening at the Lenexa Community Center.

If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:

Lenexa city council candidate forum