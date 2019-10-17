Best Bets for the Weekend: Shopping, rocking and marshmallow roasting

It’s that time in October where things can turn from wholesome (pumpkin muffins! scarecrows!) to terrifying (yard zombies that rise up to attack you as you approach your neighbor’s house to drop off their mail!) in the blink of an eye. This weekend’s offerings reflect a little of each:
- The Night of the Living Farm at Deanna Rose runs this weekend and next. The farm transforms as lanterns and jack-o’-lanterns light the way to mad science experiments, a fairy princess party, a fortune teller, a flashlight scavenger hunt, horse-drawn wagon rides, a marshmallow roast and more.
- Blue Valley Recreation is hosting the Blue Valley Fall Festival Saturday afternoon at its sports complex on 137th and Antioch. All the fall festival favorites, including “giant kites” will be on hand. Note that registration is required.
- If you love shopping and eating (duh) you might enjoy this Saturday’s Annual Gift and Craft Bazaar from St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Ladies’ Guild in Shawnee. Ample crafts and meals will be available for purchase.
- I’ve always loved a good afternoon rock concert. All the fun and none of the sleep deprivation. Cover band Elton Dan and the Rocket Band will be playing at Leawood’s Town Center this Saturday at 3.