Barry Grissom drops out of race for U.S. Senate, endorses Barbara Bollier

A day after Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier announced her entry into the race for the U.S. Senate next year, the most prominent Democratic candidate in the field said he was suspending his campaign and endorsing her.

Leawood attorney Barry Grissom, who served as the U.S. Attorney for Kansas under President Barack Obama, said Thursday morning that he was dropping out of the race that throwing his support behind Bollier. Here’s his statement:

“While I’m incredibly proud and humbled by the support friends have given me during this campaign, I’m announcing that I no longer intend to seek the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate. “Working to win our U.S. Senate seat for the first time in more than 80 years has always been a mission that’s bigger than just me and I know a drawn-out primary would be harmful to our fight. I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside, and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier. “State Senator Bollier has always had the courage to put politics aside in order to do the right thing, and she was instrumental in helping stop the Brownback cuts to schools, roads and public safety. As our next U.S. Senator, I know Barbara Bollier will be an incredible advocate for working families and children, and I will do everything in my power to help elect her.”

Grissom had announced his candidacy over the summer, and raised significant money in his first months of operation. In recent weeks, media reports had raised question about oversight of the U.S. Attorney’s office during his tenure.