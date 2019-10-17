2020FIT: Strategies for coping with stress

Let us make you a guarantee: Life is going to throw you some totally unexpected stresses.

Your plans will go off the rails. You won’t get everything done you think you should. You’ll face difficult choices. Some of these stresses are things you’ll have some control over — that you’ll have the ability to “fix.” Others are going to be totally out of your hands.

So it’s important to find out what strategies work best for you to weather a stress storm.

Improving your physical fitness is one of the best ways to develop a “callous” against stress, to ensure that when life throws you for a loop, you can take it in stride. Of course, in periods of increased stress, it can feel like there’s no time to hit the gym or go for a run. But taking a step back from the situation and the pressures of the moment can provide some perspective and relief. If you’re in the middle of a stressful period, consider doing the following.

Get quiet . Just a few minutes of deep breathing or meditation can help alleviate acute feelings of stress. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, give yourself a break, and focus on getting calm. The more you practice this, the better you’ll get at it.

. Just a few minutes of deep breathing or meditation can help alleviate acute feelings of stress. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, give yourself a break, and focus on getting calm. The more you practice this, the better you’ll get at it. Look at the big picture . In the middle of stressful situation, it can seem like the world is falling apart. Remember those old wise words: This, too, shall pass. It may be hard to believe when you’re in the thick of it, but you’ll get through this period. Try to take it in stride.

. In the middle of stressful situation, it can seem like the world is falling apart. Remember those old wise words: This, too, shall pass. It may be hard to believe when you’re in the thick of it, but you’ll get through this period. Try to take it in stride. Get sweaty. Physical activity is one of the best ways to blow off steam. When you’re feeling stressed, prioritize exercise. Our FIT classes are just 30 minutes long — and guaranteed to help you work off tension and get some endorphins firing.

For more on strategies for coping with stress and building resiliency, check out this week’s podcast.