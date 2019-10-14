Your Community: New roof scheduled for Cedar Roe Library



This past summer, Cedar Roe Library threw a party to celebrate 50 years of serving the needs of its community. Not surprisingly, many came out to show their support for this beloved branch, sharing stories and reconnecting with former staff. Johnson County Library will soon be making some improvements to the Cedar Roe branch so it can continue to serve the community well into the future. The branch will be closed Oct. 27 – Dec. 29, 2019, for installation of a new roof. The branch will reopen Monday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 a.m. Cedar Roe Library is located at 5120 Cedar St., Roeland Park, KS. Patrons of this branch have been notified by email with details about how this will impact them during the closure.

What will happen from Oct. 27 – Dec. 29?

If Cedar Roe is your holds pick up location, your holds will be shifted automatically to Antioch Library after Oct. 26. If you prefer to use another location or want to suspend holds until Cedar Roe reopens, you can easily do so in the online catalog — or call for assistance.

Cedar Roe programs like Storytime will be moved to other locations.

No returns will be accepted at Cedar Roe. Please visit another location.

The closest branch for full library service is Antioch Library at 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam. You might also like to investigate eLibrary resources.

Visit the Johnson County Library website, call 913-826-4600 or send a note with questions you may have about this temporary closure.

