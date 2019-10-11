Roeland Park looks to rezone land for new Sunflower Medical Group building at Johnson Drive and Roe

The Roeland Park City Council moved a rezoning and preliminary final development plan approval request to its next city council meeting on Oct. 21. The request is for the Sunflower Medical Group office building and parking lot, which is to be located at the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue.

City staff provided an overview of the request to rezone the lot from single-family to planned office to accommodate the proposed project. A preliminary plan was also included in the overview, with a presentation from architects working on the project. The plan went to the city’s planning commission in September and was approved, Assistant City Administrator Jennifer Jones Lacy said.

The lot sits in both Roeland Park and Mission, and Jones Lacy said city staff hopes to accomplish reannexation of the land this month. Additionally, one percent of total project cost will go toward public art.

Andy Gabbert, project landscape architect for Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting, said his team and SMG will seek guidance from the arts committee when choosing the art piece. Councilmember Tom Madigan asked about the city’s role in the final decision on the art chosen, and Jones Lacy said the city does not have authority to choose the art.

Gabbert presented the layout for the project, which showed the building sitting right along Roe Avenue to provide privacy to residents on Granada Street. Entrances to the parking lot will be on Roe Avenue and Granada Street, with the entrance to the building facing the east. He said the art piece will likely be in the southwest corner of the lot.

City council moved the request to the new business docket for the meeting on Oct. 21 .