First Washington opens up leasing on new Corinth Quarter space set to break ground in 2020

Jay Senter - October 11, 2019 11:00 am
A rendering of the new Corinth Quarter planned for Prairie Village.

First Washington Realty, owner of the Village Shops and Corinth Square in Prairie Village, has opened up leasing for the three new buildings it is construction on the site formerly called Corinth Square South.

Rechristened Corinth Quarter, the development will feature 25,776 square feet of leasable space for retail and restaurant uses.

The L-shaped facility will extend south from the current First Watch location, which remains intact, and include a new strip of shops running east-to-west on the site of the former Mission Road Antique Mall building.

First Washington categorized the new space as an upgrade that will bring the quality of the facility up to the expectations of the area.

“From the start, we knew the southern parcel of Corinth Square had great potential to become a real destination for shopping in line with the quality of the surrounding neighborhood,” said Wright Sigmund, National Director of Leasing and Senior Vice President of First Washington Realty in a statement. “This unique piece of real estate has long deserved special treatment.”

Construction on the new buildings is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

