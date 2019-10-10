Briefly noted: Westwood council to take up non-discrimination ordinance tonight

Westwood City Council to take up non-discrimination ordinance at Thursday meeting. The Westwood City Council tonight will consider a non-discrimination ordinance that would provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. The council this summer directed staff to draft an ordinance for formal consideration at a later meeting. If approved, Westwood would become the 12th city in Johnson County to adopt a non-discrimination ordinance. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Westwood City Hall.
