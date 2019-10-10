Best Bets for the Weekend: Mission Sunflower Festival, Shawnee Indian Mission, Lenexa Chili Challenge

It’s a fall weekend, so you can bet your candy corn there are going to be some festivals. So many festivals! Here’s a few that will put a grin on your jack-o-lantern:
- The Mission Sunflower Festival on Saturday includes a parade, pancake breakfast, carnival-style games, contests, touch-a-truck, food, drinks and bingo. But I’m most excited about the evening’s offerings – live music, a street dance, and a beer, margarita and nacho tent.
- There are lots of fun things to do at the Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival – crafts, music, presentations, and some great food (pro tip – don’t miss out on the mini donuts). Something new this year is the Native American Dance Contest, where men and women dancers will compete in full colorful regalia on Saturday and Sunday.
- Confession – I think I make a pretty good chili, but when I entered it in our school’s chili cook off last year, it didn’t even place! I think I need some pro tips – it’s time to return to the Lenexa Chili Challenge. This cool weather should be perfect for enjoying all those free samples on Saturday.