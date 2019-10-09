Sponsored Post

Your Health: Medicine for the mind, body and spirit

Have you ever experienced symptoms that seem to pop up out of nowhere, like a rapid heartbeat or an upset stomach? Often, these seemingly random symptoms occur during a stressful or emotional time, like the first day of a new job or the death of a loved one.

It turns out, feeling physical symptoms during emotionally trying times isn’t just a coincidence—it’s what is known as the mind-body connection. Understanding the overlap between physical and mental wellness helps us better understand factors that contribute to certain conditions and ultimately find a path to healing.

Christopher Ehly, MD, primary care physician with AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Prairie Village, explains the mind-body connection in this article from MyHealthKC.com. MyHealthKC.com is Kansas City’s online health and wellness resource. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

