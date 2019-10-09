Senate candidate Kris Kobach wades into immigration enforcement discussion in Roeland Park

Former Kansas Secretary of State and current U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach held a press conference in Roeland Park Tuesday denouncing what he categorized as a “sanctuary city” policy a day after the city council discussed what considerations should be taken into account when determining whether to use city law enforcement resources to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agencies.

Last month, the Roeland Park council heard a presentation from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on so-called “safe and welcoming” ordinances that make it city policy not to allocate city resources to immigration enforcement actions in many cases. The goal of the policies, according to the ACLU, is to make members of a community who could fear deportation or detention because of immigration status feel comfortable working with police officers or sharing information as part of city-level criminal investigations.

On Monday, the Roeland Park governing body discussed the idea of such a city-level ordinance at a workshop, though no such ordinance has been drafted for formal consideration. The council also heard a presentation from Police Chief John Morris on the department’s policy regarding use of resources. Morris referenced a written document that laid out what had been the department’s standing policy on immigration issues, namely that Roeland Park police will not stop or question anyone to determine their immigration status, and that they will not detain or arrest anyone based solely on their immigration status.

Kobach took issue with Morris having put the existing policy in writing, saying that it amounted to a directive that violated federal law. He said that, if elected to the Senate, he would work on legislation that prevented “sanctuary” cities from receiving federal funding.

“It’s a sad day for Kansas when one of its cities says we are putting the interests of illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens in our city,” Kobach said.

Kobach was joined at the event by Dennis Bixby, a Leavenworth County official whose daughter Amanda was killed in a car accident in 2007. The driver charged with causing the accident, Ricardo DeLeon Flores, was escorted out of a court appearance by ICE officials in the months following the crash. Bixby said he supported Kobach’s efforts to increase enforcement of immigration status.

Following Kobach’s press conference, Roeland Park City Administrator Keith Moody issued a release detailing the city’s policy related to police resources and immigration enforcement, noting again that the policy discussed by Morris on Monday night was not new: