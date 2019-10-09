Plowboys Barbeque opens third Kansas City location in Overland Park

Nearly a year to the day after announcing its expansion into Overland Park, Plowboys Barbeque has opened its third restaurant in the Kansas City area. The new restaurant, which opened the last weekend of September, is located at 6737 W. 75th St., the former site of Fritz’s Chili.

Plowboys Barbeque first opened shop in September 2013 in Blue Springs and its downtown location in January 2015.

Dwight Duley, assistant manager of Plowboys BBQ in Overland Park, said sales at the new location have already surpassed that of downtown and Blue Springs, although he suspects it may just be the “honeymoon phase.”

“The top blew off of it,” he joked. “We’re still kinda getting our legs underneath us; we’re still trying to figure this store out. It’s definitely had a lot of ups and downs in this week, but we’re slowly getting it figured out, we’re slowly getting better every single day as far as training and getting our staff up to speed.”

Duley called the restaurant company’s newest location “the best of both worlds” because it has an even better version of the layout and toolkit of its Blue Springs location, plus the fast-casual dining experience they offer downtown.

“Everything we liked about Blue Springs and everything we liked about downtown, we’ve kinda brought together and created this with it,” Duley said. “You can get great barbecue in just a couple minutes; you don’t have to come in and wait to get seated and have your order taken. It’s all right here.”

Duley said he believes they offer the best burnt ends in the city and plans to continue offering the restaurant’s famous pulled pork nachos and other menu favorites. He hopes Overland Park is the next step in the company’s growth to perhaps eventually offer Plowboys Barbeque around the world.

“We’re on the ground floor of something that could potentially be huge someday,” he added.

Tentative hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A grand opening has not been scheduled yet.