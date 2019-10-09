Brookridge development, neighborhood notification, tax incentives: Overland Park candidates talk issues at Shawnee Mission Post forum

The candidates running for seats on the Overland Park city council representing Wards 1 (Holly Grummert and incumbent Terry Happer Scheier); 2 (Incumbent Paul Lyons and Roger Tarbutton); and 3 (Tom Carignan and Stephan Glentzer) covered a range of issues at our forum Tuesday night at the Johnson County Central Resource Library.
If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:
Overland Park City Council Wards 1, 2 and 3 Candidate Forum
- What’s the biggest challenge facing the city of Overland Park, and what should city government be doing about it? Discussion starts at 9:19.
- What should the city’s goal be when informing neighborhood residents about a development project? What requirements should it put on developers for getting input from residents? Discussion starts at 19:30.
- What standards would you apply as a city councilmember when considering whether to approve a tax incentives request from a developer. Discussion starts at 30:20.
- Should the proposed Brookridge development get tax increment financing incentives? What can be done to mitigate the threat of Indian Creek flooding on the site? Discussion starts at 41:30.
- Is the city granting too many variances and deviations for development projects? Discussion starts at 53:00.
- Did you support the non-discrimination ordinance that came before the city council this week? Discussion starts at 55:45.
- Should the city council be granting more permits to keep chickens in northern Overland Park? Discussion starts at 58:10.