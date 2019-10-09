Briefly noted: Work to improve signal timing at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Mission; Local Pembroke students get National Merit recognition

Staff Report - October 9, 2019 6:51 am

Lane closures coming as KCP&L crew works on Mission, Shawnee Mission Parkway intersection. Crews working for KCP&L this week will begin installing loop detection equipment in the asphalt at the intersection of Mission Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway. The work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and is expected to take a week to 10 days to complete. The equipment will allow the system to detect when cars are present at the intersection to improve traffic light timing in hopes of reducing wait times and congestion. There will be temporary lane closures in the vicinity of the intersection while the work takes place.

Shawnee Mission residents among Pembroke Hill students recognized by National Merit org. Three Shawnee Mission area residents and Pembroke Hill students were recently named National Merit Commended Students. They are: Ridley Angrist (Mission Hills); Hannah Fraga (Mission Hills); and Audrey Lu (Lenexa). Cat Leal (Prairie Village) was also recognized as a Hispanic Scholar.

