10-year-old taken to the hospital with serious injuries after car and bike collide in Fairway

Fairway Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 57th Terrace and Reinhardt Drive. Recorded radio traffic indicates the child was transported to Children’s Mercy in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet when his bicycle was struck by the car.

Dispatchers confirm the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit was called in to assist with mapping the crash scene and investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available. We’ll update the story as more information comes in.