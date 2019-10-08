Your Mortgage: Thank you Kansas City

I’ve written about our company and the people that work here for many years. Today, I’m thrilled to share their faces and their personalities as we say THANK YOU to Kansas City for voting us Best Mortgage Company for the third year in a row. We are proud to be your favorite!
– Mike Miles, founder and chief operating officer
This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.
Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268