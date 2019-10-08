Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Overland Park city council Wards 1, 2 and 3 candidates set for today

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Overland Park city council Wards 1, 2 and 3 candidates set for today. To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person, the Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a forum for the candidates of the Overland Park city council Wards 1, 2 and 3, ahead of November’s election. The forum takes places today at Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, and will run from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Overland Park Convention Center named in list of top 20 convention centers in U.S. The Overland Park Convention Center was named one of the nation’s top 20 ‘Centers of Excellence’ by EXHIBITOR Magazine and a ‘Best Convention Center in North America’ by Business View Magazine. “The spending that visitors bring to the City of Overland Park saves each of our households $1,200 in annual taxes,” said Dana Markel, president and chief executive officer of Visit Overland Park. “Our convention center draws thousands of these visitors and is a true asset not only to Overland Park, but to the greater Kansas City area. The convention center serves as a national and regional gathering place that exemplifies our innovative and collaborative community. We are proud of this national recognition.”