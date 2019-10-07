Updates from Johnson County Community College: Hugh L. Libby Career & Technical Education Center ribbon cutting and open house

As part of a multi-year Campus Transformation Project, the Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) exemplifies JCCC’s commitment to provide today’s businesses with a highly-trained workforce. The CTEC creates a career and technical neighborhood on campus that connects industrial technology with workforce development programs.

We invite you to join us for the CTEC ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Oct. 10. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 1:15 p.m., with a reception and building tours to follow.

The Specs

This 69,000-square-foot facility boasts 14 labs that offer personalized training on today’s machinery. The building’s open, modular design provides flexibility for new course offerings to keep up with changing workforce needs. Working infrastructure and mechanics are visible throughout the building and provide firsthand exposure to concepts learned in the classroom. You will have the opportunity to explore these spaces and more after the ceremony.

Program Guide

The future is bright for students pursuing a career in industrial technology. The CTEC is home to the following programs:

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technology – Students learn how to service and maintain residential heating and air-conditioning equipment. Automation Engineer Technology – We offer the only AAS program in Kansas for students to learn how to develop, install and support automated systems used in an industrial setting. Electronics Technology – This broad electronics background teaches students how to work on all forms of electronic systems. Automotive Technology – Skilled automotive technologists are in high-demand. Our program teaches students how to fix vehicles while acquiring supervisory skills. Construction Management Technology – Students learn early that keeping projects on schedule and on budget from start to finish is vital in this growing industry. Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology – Students study metals, their properties and how to work with them, while learning a variety of welding techniques. Electrical Technology – Professors teach how to install and maintain electrical systems in homes, businesses and industrial settings through hands-on instruction. National Academy of Railroad Sciences (NARS) – Through a partnership with BNSF Railway, students study the same curriculum used to train BNSF employees.



High School Programs and Partnerships

Students can start earning JCCC credit for their high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes through our College Now concurrent enrollment program. Additionally, Excel in CTE is a Kansas initiative that allows JCCC to waive the cost of tuition for high school students who enroll in certain career and technical courses.

Workforce Development

JCCC’s Continuing Education (CE) courses provide career development opportunities for employees that increase job productivity and career potential. Employees may earn CEUs (continuing education units), certificates and licensures through our customized training programs. Instruction takes place in multifunctional classrooms designed with modular labs and ample collaboration spaces, or we can provide training onsite. Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Programs are also available, and a joint venture with the KC Chapter of American Public Works Association provides training while promoting jobs in the construction and public works industry.

We hope to see you on Oct. 10 as we celebrate this exciting milestone! Be sure to stay up to date on all upcoming JCCC events.