Two suffer serious injuries after truck crosses center line of road in Lenexa

Lenexa Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lenexa Drive.

“Two taken to hospital with serious, but not likely life-threatening injuries,” according to Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of the Lenexa Police Department. “Both injuries were in the car.”

Police say a car was driving southbound on Lenexa Drive when a northbound truck crossed the center line of the road and struck the car head-on.

Firefighters from the Overland Park and Lenexa fire departments worked for about 20 minutes to safely remove both of the injured people from the car. To remove the passenger, firefighters had to remove the roof of the heavily damaged car.

Both of the people injured were transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center by Johnson County Med-Act. The driver of the truck was alone and was not injured in the crash.

Officers tested the driver for impairment, but Chavez says officers found no signs of impairment.

“He will most likely be issued citations for the crash later,” Chavez said of the truck’s driver.

No other information has been released.