Lenexa police looking for information on Saturday shooting near 87th and I-35

Jay Senter - October 7, 2019 4:20 pm

Lenexa police are asking for the public’s assistance investigating a shooting that took place near 87th Street and I-35 Saturday.

Police received a report around 5:45 p.m. Saturday of a shooting involving at least two vehicles, both of which fled the scene and headed southbound on I-35. Lenexa police say they believe one of the cars involved was a white passenger car, possibly a Kia.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Investigators identified one motorist who was uninvolved in the altercation whose vehicle was hit by the gunfire as they were traveling south on I-35 at the time of the incident.

Police say they are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information about the shooting.

Contact Lenexa Police at 913-825-8062 or KC Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories