Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Overland Park city council Wards 1, 2 and 3 candidates set for Tuesday

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Overland Park city council Wards 1, 2 and 3 candidates set for Tuesday. To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person, the Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a forum for the candidates of the Overland Park city council Wards 1, 2 and 3, ahead of November’s election. The forum takes places Tuesday at Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, and will run from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Data breaches occurred at local Hy-Vee stores. After detecting unauthorized activity on some of Hy-Vee’s payment processing systems at local stores in July, company officials have provided more information on the data breaches and measures the company has taken. Locations within Johnson County that may have been impacted include Hy-Vee stores in Lenexa, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee. The specific time frames when data from cards used at these locations may have been accessed vary by location over the general time frame from Dec. 14, 2018, to July 29 for fuel pumps and from Jan. 15 to July 29 for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops.

Lenexa student Melany Reyes joins National Society of High School Scholars. The National Society of High School Scholars announced in August that student Melany S. Reyes of Lenexa has been selected to become a member of the organization. Reyes is a student at Lawrence Virtual Charter School in Lawrence. [Local student receives a national honor — Dos Mundos]