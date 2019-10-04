Walk to School Day event highlights improved pedestrian, bike access around Brookwood Elementary

On Wednesday, thousands of Johnson County students hoofed it to class as part of National Walk to School Day. And at one Shawnee Mission school, the event provided the opportunity to celebrate a variety of features to encourage safe walking and biking all year long.

As part of the reconstruction of Brookwood Elementary, which reopened at 3411 W. 103rd Street, just west of Lee Boulevard, this spring, the district and the city of Leawood teamed up to improve pedestrian and cyclist access on the main routes to school. Among the features in and around the new building are:

A school zone that lowers the speed limit in the vicinity of the building

A pedestrian-activated crosswalk light

Multiple bike racks on school grounds

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment officials were on hand as part of special recognition for Brookwood on Wednesday. The county’s LiveWell and Safe Kids initiatives encourage local cities and schools to make biking and walking to school safe and easy to promote health and sustainability in the community.

“We have had many successful partnerships with the Shawnee Mission School District, and look forward to additional collaborations in the future” said Jill Raiford, JCDHE Health Educator, in a statement.