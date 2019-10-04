Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Shawnee Mission School District school board candidates set for Saturday

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Shawnee Mission School District school board candidates set for Saturday. To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person, the Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a forum for the candidates of the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education ahead of November’s election. The morning forum includes free coffee and doughnuts. The forum takes places at Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, and will run from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Doors to the event will open at 9 a.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Ardie and Gretchen Davis of Roeland Park honored as members of Shepherd’s Center Central. Ardie and Gretchen Davis of Roeland Park have been honored as members of Shepherd’s Center Central’s 70 Over 70 Class of 2019. The 70 Over 70 recognition honors those that inspire and shape their communities. Photos via Twitter.

Prairie Village Police seeking additional information on shots fired call this week. Prairie Village Police are seeking additional information regarding the shots fire call Sept. 30 in Mission Hills. Major Byron Roberson said that when police officers initially investigated the incident, they were unable to determine the origin of the gunfire. However, officers have received a video of recorded sound that was sent to a council member; police are following up on the video. “We are encouraging the citizens in that area to please contact the PD first if they have any information and or video recorded from 09/30/19 at approximately 2205 hr – 2215hr,” Roberson said in an email. The lead investigator on the incident is Cap. Ivan Washington and can be reached at 913-385-4603.