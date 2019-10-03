Merriam hosting second annual Merriam Drive Live this weekend

The city of Merriam is hosting its second annual Merriam Drive Live event this weekend.

Merriam Drive Live turns the Merriam Marketplace into a “huge lawn party” with live music on two stages. The event takes place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. Merriam Drive Live is free and open to the public.

“It’s just a way to bring Merriam residents and the surrounding community downtown to Merriam,” said Jenna Gant, communications and public engagement manager for Merriam. “We just really hope to bring people to Merriam, not just our residents but also outside communities, to see what Merriam is about. We have a lot of pride in our community and we just hope a lot of families come down and enjoy themselves for Merriam Drive Live.”

Last year, it rained hard most of the day, so activities were brought under the pavilion roof of the marketplace. But even with the rainy weather, more than 300 people participated, Gant said.

“I have to say that the parks and rec department here did a great job rounding everyone up, getting them underneath the pavilion, and it make it work,” Gant said. “We had a blast; there was enough kids activities and music and a lot of fun.

“So this year, I think our goal is to get more people to downtown Merriam and to really just enjoy themselves and have a great family-friendly time.”

As part of the festivities this year, the city has also brought food trucks, adult beverages, and children’s activities, including Touch-a-Truck, yard games and bounce houses, face painting (12-6 p.m.), and a balloon artist (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.). New this year is a cornhole tournament with cash prizes.

Gant recommends bringing lawn chairs and/or blankets for music fans to listen to live music. Here’s the live music schedule:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Four Fried Chickens and a Coke

12:30-1:30 p.m. Red Guitar

1:30-3 p.m. Stolen Winnebagos

3-4:30 p.m. Fast Times

4:30-6 p.m. Noe Palma

The Merriam parks and recreation department is also giving away two passes to meet Noe Palma during the event.

Free parking is available at the marketplace, Irene B. French Community Center, Waterfall Park and Merriam Christian Church. No outside coolers are permitted.