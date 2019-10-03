Incredible Pizza Company moving into former PowerPlay center in Shawnee

Incredible Pizza Company has purchased the PowerPlay Entertainment Center in Shawnee and is planning a $4 million renovation of the site at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace. PowerPlay permanently closed Sept. 15.

Based in Springfield, Missouri, Incredible Pizza Company is projecting to open its first-ever Kansas City area location in early February 2020. Renovation of the 73,000 square foot building is already underway.

When complete, Incredible Pizza – Kansas City will have 14 rides, attractions and more than 100 video and arcade games. The indoor fairgrounds will include Bumper Cars, Go Karts and Laser Tag, as well as several rides like the Scrambler, La Bamba, The Whip and a Laser Maze.

“We have wanted to expand into the Kansas City area for a long time,” said Rick Barsness, founder and chief executive officer of Incredible Pizza. “It was a long journey to find enough space to house all the operations of an Incredible Pizza Entertainment Center and when this building became available, it was an easy decision. I believe our Food, Fun, Family & Friends concept will resonate with Kansas City families.”

Andy Thiem, senior executive vice president of marketing, said that a long time ago, a franchisee had an Incredible Pizza location in the Kansas City area, but this would be the first corporate store in this metro area.

“This is one of our larger stores, so it gives us a really good footprint to continue to build. We’ll have some attractions in Kansas City that aren’t available in any of the other stores. We do get a lot of folks from Kansas City that visit the Tulsa store, St. Louis or Springfield, so even if they’re familiar with Incredible Pizza, there’ll be something new for them to experience in their own backyard.”

Monica G’Sell, senior executive vice president of guest service, said Incredible Pizza – Kansas City is already taking reservations for birthday parties, school trips and group events.

“There has been a huge demand to book events in the new facility and we have been busy taking reservations already,” she said.