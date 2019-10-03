Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Shawnee Mission School District school board candidates set for Saturday

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Shawnee Mission School District school board candidates set for Saturday. To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person, the Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a forum for the candidates of the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education ahead of November’s election. The forum takes places at Johnson County Library’s Central Resource branch, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, and will run from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Doors to the event will open at 9 a.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Former Shawnee daycare owner charged in alleged beating of 6-month-old. A 53-year-old home daycare owner in Shawnee faces criminal charges after a 6-month-old boy experienced a brain bleed and bruising. Katherine Konon has been charged with aggravated battery and causing great bodily harm. Konon is expected to appear in Johnson County District Court on Oct. 4. [Former Shawnee daycare owner arrested, charged after 6-month-old found severely beaten and vomiting — WDAF]

Johnson County Community Developmental Disabilities Organization hosting second annual Resource Fair today. The Johnson County Community Developmental Disabilities Organization is hosting its second annual Resource Fair and Marketplace from 2 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. This event is coordinated in conjunction with the CDDO Council of Community Members. The goal of this event is to connect families and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to community resources utilized by this population.