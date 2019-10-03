Best Bets for the Weekend: Fall into some festivals

Anyone else find they’re so much more energetic once the weather dips below 80 degrees? Maybe it’s just all the PSL consumption, but now that it’s finally fall I want to do ALL THE THINGS. Join me?
- My children are easily spooked (I can’t even play “Monster Mash” without my toddler crying), but Into the Night Fall Festival in Leawood on Friday might be too fun to pass up. I think they’ll love the crafts, games, and activities (like a petting zoo), but I’m most intrigued by the promise of a mad scientist.
- The timing of Shawnee’s Scarecrow Festival was perfectly predicted this year. Grab your coziest knit and head to downtown Shawnee on Saturday to check out scarecrow decorations, make crafts, check out the baking contest and decorate pumpkins.
- Expand your horizons Saturday during our family’s favorite Japan Festival at Johnson County Community College. Each year, the festival introduces and educates 4,000+ visitors each year on the culture of Japan. Enjoy performers, workshops, presentations and of course…yummy food.
I am confused but I like it. It’s being billed as a “hilarious performance combined with a leisurely hike through Black Hoof Park” where Shawnee Mission Northwest High School theater students will perform “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged, Revised”. It sounds weird and amazing. If you go on Sunday do me a favor and report back?