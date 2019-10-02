Your Health: What is intuitive eating?

Developing healthier eating habits begins with rethinking our relationship to food. Whether the goal is better nutrition or weight loss, we’re often taught to begin our transformation by going on a diet. But as many of us have discovered, dieting is unsustainable and can lead to intense cravings and feelings of guilt.

Intuitive eating is a sustainable way of developing a healthier relationship with food that doesn't involve depriving yourself of the foods you love to eat.