Sponsored Post

Your Health: What is intuitive eating?

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - October 2, 2019 10:00 am

Developing healthier eating habits begins with rethinking our relationship to food. Whether the goal is better nutrition or weight loss, we’re often taught to begin our transformation by going on a diet. But as many of us have discovered, dieting is unsustainable and can lead to intense cravings and feelings of guilt.

Intuitive eating is a sustainable way of developing a healthier relationship with food that doesn’t involve depriving yourself of the foods you love to eat. The full article is available at MyHealthKC.com, Kansas City’s online health and wellness resource. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

