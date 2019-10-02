Property valuations and taxes, investing in energy efficiency, political party influence in local government: Prairie Village council candidates talk issues at SM Post forum

Seven of the nine candidates seeking seats on the Prairie Village city council in November’s elections covered a host of issues at the forum we held Tuesday evening at Colonial Church in Prairie Village.

Ward 2 incumbent Serena Schermoly did not attend and did not provide any information about her absence. Ward 5 candidate David Morrison did not attend, and informed the Shawnee Mission Post Tuesday evening that a family member’s health issue had prevented him from attending.

If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:

Prairie Village Council Candidate Forum