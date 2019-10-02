Lenexa approves preliminary plan for Jayhawk Ridge mixed-use development

Plans for a new mixed-use development are making their way through the approvals process in Lenexa.

Lenexa city leaders on Tuesday approved a revised preliminary plan for Jayhawk Ridge, a 46 acre site at the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road.

Plans call for a five-story mixed-use retail and residential building, single-tenant and multi-tenant retail/office buildings, and climate controlled self-storage on the western 22 acres of the site. Magi Tilton, planning and development administrator, said the project originally included a soccer/futsal complex, outdoor soccer fields and a field house on the eastern portion of the site, but that portion of the plan “has not come to fruition.”

As such, the developer, Prairie Ridge LLC, has presented a concept plan on the easterly 24 acres of the site due to the uncertainty with development over the underground mines. Plus, the change in grade on the surface and a natural rock ledge create challenges for development, according to a city memo. The concept plan for the eastern portion of the site comprises of retail and office/warehouse.

Pete Heaven, an attorney with Spencer Fane LLC representing the developer, said the site had been under consideration for the headquarters of the International Futsal Alliance, but officials with the organization chose another location.

“But our excitement has not diminished,” Heaven said, adding that the plan is “very similar” to plans initially proposed in 2015. “Altogether, we’re going to have about 375,000 square feet of new construction in Lenexa and a project that you can be proud of.”

A few noteworthy changes to the original plan include the addition of a 151-unit luxury loft apartments and replacement of a hotel with additional retail.

City staff indicated that the three-story, 100,000 square foot self-service storage building with 410 rental units will likely be completed first on the site. Heaven said the developer is still working to get retail tenants on board, but the project will be completed in a single phase.

City staff noted that the other buildings shown on the site plan are “yet to be determined in terms of actual uses and tenants, but are likely to be either restaurants or multi-tenant retail stores.”

The Lenexa planning commission in August had recommended approval of the preliminary plan subject to a few stipulations, but noted that the developer must list specific uses for the project when submitting a preliminary plan for the eastern portion of the project.

The Lenexa city council voted 7-0 to approve the plans. Councilmember Tom Nolte recused himself from discussions and voting on the item, citing a potential conflict of interest.