Former Roeland Park Mayor Adrienne Foster files paperwork to run for Congress

Jay Senter - October 2, 2019 11:03 am
Former Roeland Park Mayor Adrienne Foster

Former Roeland Park Mayor Adrienne Foster this week filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Republican for the Kansas Third Congressional District seat, expanding the field of candidates hoping to challenge incumbent first-term Democrat Sharice Davids next year.

Foster’s campaign does not appear to have any presence online or on social media platforms at present.

Mission resident and former CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society Sara Hart Weir was the first Republican candidate to file for the race back in July. Overland Park resident and Cerner executive Amanda Adkins, who served as an adviser to Sam Brownback earlier in his political career, entered in September.

Foster served on the Roeland Park city council before being elected mayor in 2009. But she finished third in a three-candidate primary when she sought re-election in 2013, bringing her tenure as mayor to an end after one term. She subsequently served on the Kansas Governor’s Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission under Govs. Brownback and Jeff Colyer.

In September 2018, she was appointed to serve as the Region 7 Advocate for the Office of Advocacy at the U.S. Small Business Administration.

