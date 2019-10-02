Burglary suspect fleeing police in Overland Park jumps off overpass onto U.S. 69

Overland Park Police are investigating after a burglary suspect ran from officers and jumped onto U.S. Highway 69 near 103rd Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, says officers responded to on reports of a man inside an occupied apartment near 103rd Street and Antioch Road about 2:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly got into an apartment, where a woman was inside. When the woman discovered the suspect, the suspect left the apartment.

“The victim, she gave a really, really good description of what he looked like and what he was wearing,” Lacy said. “Officers were able to contact him right here at 103rd and 69 Highway.”

Lacy says when officers contacted the man, he climbed over a chainlink fence just south of 103rd Street, along U.S. 69 Highway and then stood near a ledge off the side of the highway.

“At that point officers were trying to get him to climb back over and that’s when he took a knife out of his pocket and he held it in his hand,” Lacy said. “Then he basically just jumped off the bridge.”

Police closed all lanes of 69 Highway so that the man would not get hit by a vehicle. Lacy says officers were able to stop traffic on the highway and the man was not hit by any vehicles.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the suspect to an area trauma center where he remains in stable condition, according to police. Police have not released the suspect’s name or age. No other injuries were reported.