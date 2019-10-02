Briefly Noted: Prairie Village police investigate report of shots fired in Mission Hills, find no evidence

Prairie Village police investigate shots fired report in Mission Hills. Prairie Village Police spent Monday evening investigating a report of shots fired in Mission Hills. Officers were called to the area of High Drive and Stratford Road about 10:15 p.m. after a man walking in the area reported hearing what he believed to be a gunshot. A Leawood Police K-9 responded to the area for a search, as Prairie Village officers surrounded the neighborhood. “There was no evidence of a shooting nor fireworks in the area,” Major Byron Roberson said in an emailed response to questions. “No damage nor injuries were found or reported.”

JCPRD again receives perfect score during national accreditation process. The Johnson County Park and Recreation District was recently accredited for a fourth time through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies. JCPRD first received accreditation 20 years ago. The announcement of JCPRD’s re-accreditation took place Oct. 25 in Baltimore during the “Best of the Best Ceremony” at the Annual Conference of the National Recreation and Park Association. Accreditation must be renewed every five years to ensure compliance with the 151 standards that have been established by the commission. Accreditation standards represent all areas of operation for parks and recreation departments, including administration, planning, human resources, financial management, programs and services management, facility and land use management, public safety and law enforcement, risk management, and evaluation and research. JCPRD was previously reaccredited in 2004, 2009, and 2014, and again garnered a perfect score by meeting all 151 standards.

Sunderland Foundation gives $1.5 million to Barstow School’s IDEA Space. The Sunderland Foundation is providing $1.5 million for The Barstow School to support the renovation and building of IDEA Space KC, an innovative experiential learning center at 12200 State Line Road in Leawood. IDEA Space, at about 65,000 square feet, will be one of the largest centers for innovation, discovery, entrepreneurship and the arts in the nation, according to The Barstow School. The IDEA Space will house a STEAM space and fabrication lab, student-run retail space, esports teams, performing arts theatre, multi-use athletic space, an early childhood center and event space for community use.