Roadwork delays, NDO process, trail access: Shawnee council candidates talk issues at SM Post forum

The ten candidates seeking seats on the Shawnee city council in November’s elections covered a host of issues at the forum we held Saturday at SM Northwest.
If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:
Shawnee Council Candidate Forum
- Council members end up making decisions not just for themselves, but for all the residents of Shawnee. What qualified you to take on that representative role, and how do you take into account the opinions of people with whom you might disagree? Discussion starts at 15:00.
- Consideration of a non-discrimination ordinance in Shawnee brought out a host of supporters and opponents. One of the critiques of the measure was that such social rights issues are usually left to state and federal governments to handle. Is an NDO in the purview of city government? Discussion starts at 33:45.
- There’s been a lot of frustration with delays on the Nieman Now project. What’s your take on execution of road work in the city? Are there things that could be done to keep it better on schedule? Discussion starts at 52:45.
- What could be done to expand access to trails in the city? 1:13:05