Merriam names new directors of public works, finance departments

Merriam has named two new directors over the city’s public works and finance departments.

The city has promoted Public Works Superintendent Jim MacDonald to the position of public works director. He has served as interim director since April, after Kevin Bruemmer resigned.

The city also appointed Donna Oliver as the new finance director. Oliver replaces Cindy Ehart, who retired in September.

The council unanimously confirmed the two appointments during executive session Sept. 23.

MacDonald started his career in Merriam in 1992 when he was hired as a fleet mechanic. He worked his way up through the department and was promoted to superintendent in 2010. He will be in charge of maintaining, repairing, and improving the city’s roads, streetlights, trails and parks.

“Merriam is a great community that I have served for 27 years,” MacDonald said. “I look forward to leading this talented group and continue providing our residents with the same high-quality service they’ve grown accustomed to knowing.”

Oliver previously served about 13 years as financial director for the city of Riverside, Missouri. Before that, she was senior accountant for Overland Park. She will lead preparations of the city’s budget and oversee financial operations. Her start date is Oct. 28.