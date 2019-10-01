Merriam names new directors of public works, finance departments

Leah Wankum - October 1, 2019 2:00 pm
Jim MacDonald is the new public works director for the city of Merriam. Photo courtesy of city of Merriam

Merriam has named two new directors over the city’s public works and finance departments.

The city has promoted Public Works Superintendent Jim MacDonald to the position of public works director. He has served as interim director since April, after Kevin Bruemmer resigned.

The city also appointed Donna Oliver as the new finance director. Oliver replaces Cindy Ehart, who retired in September.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


The council unanimously confirmed the two appointments during executive session Sept. 23.

MacDonald started his career in Merriam in 1992 when he was hired as a fleet mechanic. He worked his way up through the department and was promoted to superintendent in 2010. He will be in charge of maintaining, repairing, and improving the city’s roads, streetlights, trails and parks.

“Merriam is a great community that I have served for 27 years,” MacDonald said. “I look forward to leading this talented group and continue providing our residents with the same high-quality service they’ve grown accustomed to knowing.”

Oliver previously served about 13 years as financial director for the city of Riverside, Missouri. Before that, she was senior accountant for Overland Park. She will lead preparations of the city’s budget and oversee financial operations. Her start date is Oct. 28.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories