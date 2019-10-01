Fairway Stroud’s location on Shawnee Mission Parkway closes after a decade in business

Fried chicken lovers have one less spot to fill up in northeast Johnson County.

Stroud’s shuttered its location on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway on Monday, bringing and end to a more-than-10-year run for the eatery.

A message posted on the restaurant’s door says that the location has closed “to make way for new development.” Information released by KC Hopps, Ltd., the majority owner of the restaurant, indicated that the company had signed a short-term lease for the property, but that “the current state of the building, space and parking lot are simply not to Stroud’s standards.”

Fairway city officials said there have been no submittals for redevelopment of the site.

“The City has not received any applications for that site,” said Fairway City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier. “We learned of the closing in the news just like everyone else.”

And, in report from the Kansas City Business Journal, property owner MREM Fairway Property LLC reportedly indicated that Stroud’s had been unwilling to make investment to improve the property.

The Fairway location opened in 2008. Stroud’s still has two locations in operation in the metro area: one in southern Overland Park on 135th Street, and one on Oak Ridge Drive in Kansas City, Mo.

The original Stroud’s opened up before World War II at 85th Street and Troost.

Another popular fried chicken spot opened up not too far away from the Fairway Stroud’s back in 2016. Memphis-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opened its first KC metro location at the NorthWood Shops in The 47.