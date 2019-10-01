Briefly Noted: Mission to replace damaged planter at Hodges Drive

Mission to replace damaged planter at Hodges Drive, leave other two planters in place. Mission city leaders on Sept. 18 unanimously agreed to accept a plan for three large planters blocking the ends of streets feeding into Hodges Drive. Two of the planters are going to stay in place for the immediate future, while the planter that was damaged last year in a police chase will be replaced by a new design alternative. There was no public comment.

Roeland Park police celebrating National Coffee with a Copy Day tomorrow. The Roeland Park Police Department is celebrating National Coffee with a Cop Day tomorrow, Oct. 2. The purpose of the day is to break down barriers between police officers and the community by opening dialogue and allowing residents to voice concerns and get to know their neighborhood officers. Chief John Morris and other officers will lead the event from 9 to 11 a.m. at McDonald’s, 5103 Roe Blvd.

Fire damages Lenexa home during Friday thunderstorm. The Lenexa Fire Department and units from Shawnee, Olathe and Johnson County Med-Act responded to a house fire at 8706 Pine St. near Shawnee Mission Park in Lenexa on Friday night. The report of a house fire came after 11:20 p.m. and, upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire visible from the house roof. It was under control by 11:52 p.m. and put out just after midnight. Heat damage was confined to a small area in the attic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Lenexa Fire Department reported there was lightning at the time. No damage estimates are available yet, and no injuries were reported.