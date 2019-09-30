Westwood, KCK, Roeland Park group unveils new branding for ‘The 47’ business corridor

An effort of three Kansas cities — Roeland Park, Westwood and Kansas City, Kan. — to brand the 47th Street and Mission Road area has come to a close: Now, the restaurant-lined corridor will be known as “The 47.” The brand is a product of The 47 Committee, which includes members from local businesses as well as representatives from the three cities.

The committee embarked on a branding journey in response to redevelopment and the addition of new restaurants and businesses along 47th Street from State Line east past Mission Road the past 10 years, former committee chairman Scott Bingham said.

“We’re starting to recognize 47th Street as a destination or more of a restaurant row, and it really deserves to have its own brand,” Bingham said.

In spring 2017, the three cities secured funding for the committee to hire a graphic designer for the branding process. First, the group researched demographics of residents in a two-mile radius of the corridor. The committee used the information to discuss accurate representation of the area, followed by a name and an appropriate logo.

A number of brand and design options were considered, such as “47 + Mission” and a complex logo. Ultimately, the committee decided on “The 47″ for the brand and a hexagon superimposed on a circle for the design. Bingham said this option was most appealing to the committee due to its simplicity and versatility.

Colt McArthur, Westwood resident and The 47 committee member, said the design mirrored destinations in California that had undergone similar branding efforts. Additionally, McArthur said the goal of The 47 is to create a cohesive and inclusive district.

“I just love the diversity of the area — it is such an eclectic mix,” McArthur said. “It’s just not stereotypical Johnson County or stereotypical Wyandotte County, there’s a mix of everybody.”

Possible implementations of The 47 brand include banners along the corridor’s street lights and marketing materials of local businesses, Bingham said. The 47 committee unveiled the brand at The 47 Foodie Fest on Sept. 8, and handed out branded stickers and koozies. The 47 committee will also set aside money each year for marketing purposes, McArthur said.

“I want The 47 to be a little more all inclusive,” McArthur said. “To where if you’re 87 years old or 7 years old, you want to go down there.”