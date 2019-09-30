Updates from Johnson County Community College: New technology to assist the visually impaired on campus

At Johnson County Community College, we take pride in offering a great campus experience for all Cavaliers and have several resources available to help meet the needs of students with disabilities. Our Access Services Office is equipped to provide specific accommodations so all students can fully participate in campus life.

Access Services is constantly evolving, and we’re excited to announce that JCCC is the first school in Kansas to offer an on-campus service for the visually impaired. Aira technology is available to help those with vision loss navigate campus independently.

Making it Happen

Fabien Siffrin is a visually impaired JCCC student who is familiar with using Aira. He had the initial idea of integrating this service at JCCC and contacted Access Services to see about making it happen.

“We have a student who first told me about Aira, and then I was really intrigued when I learned more about it at a national conference over the summer. Aira provides individuals with low vision more opportunities to navigate the campus independently and access things like vending machines, directional signage or even campus event posters,” said Holly Dressler, Access Advisor/Chair, Access Services.

After researching Aira’s offerings, Access Services purchased the geofence system for the College, which went live Aug. 5, 2019. Without this contract, anyone who relies on Aira would have to dip into their personal account minutes to use the system on campus.

“Aira is a great tool to use if you are visually impaired or blind,” said Fabien. “I’m very happy with this technology because it has helped me with certain tasks in my life when no one was around to assist. Lots of college kids like myself who are visually impaired or blind will be glad that the school has it.”

How it Works

Aira users are equipped with a mobile phone device and special glasses that include a high-definition camera. This technology transmits a livestream video of everything that’s happening in front of the user to a highly trained, remotely located “agent,” who then relays the description back to the user in real time. Aira even has an option for users to mute their microphone and plug in headphones so they don’t disturb others around them.

While we make every attempt to ensure JCCC is an accessible campus, some situations can still be difficult for those with vision loss. For example, navigating a new building, reading an inaccessible PDF on a computer or even knowing what’s available in a vending machine can be difficult. Aira can now fill in those information gaps for users on campus.

Additional Information

According to Access Services, there are currently 11 students at JCCC with some type of vision loss. Two students are already utilizing Aira on campus, and that number is expected to increase as more information about the system is shared.

Other JCCC Access Services offerings include testing accommodations, note-taking assistance, sign language interpreting services, audiobooks/alternative text and assistive technology.