Road construction, community center site, tax finance incentives: Shawnee mayoral candidates talk issues at SM Post forums

Shawnee mayoral candidates Michelle Distler and Stephanie Meyer on Saturday discussed a host of the biggest issues facing the city during our forum at SM Northwest.
If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:
Mayoral Candidate Forum
- 1.) What’s your motivation for wanting to be mayor of Shawnee? What do you want to accomplish with the office? Conversation starts at 4:30.
- 2.) What’s your view on the use of tax finance incentives? Are there difference between incentive requests for redevelopment projects versus green field development projects in your view? Conversation starts at 8:40.
- 3.) What’s your view on how the city should proceed with the property at 61st and Woodland that was proposed for the community center rejected by voters earlier this year? Conversation starts at 13:45.
- 4.) Money just named Shawnee the 25th best place in the country to live. What needs to happen in the coming four years for Shawnee to maintain the affordability and quality of life that put it so high on that ranking? Conversation starts at 17:50
- 5.) What can the city do to ensure that there won’t be the kinds of major delays the city has seen on Nieman Now when it works to reconfigure 75th Street? Conversation starts at 21:50.
- 6.) What could Shawnee be doing to allow seniors to continue living in the city as they get older? Conversation starts at 25:40.
- 7.) What hasn’t Shawnee had a new comprehensive plan since the 1980s? What should the new comprehensive plan address? Conversation starts at 30:00.
- 8.) How can we keep partisan politics from influencing local campaigns and city government? Conversation starts at 34:00.
- 9.) What do you do for a living and do you have children in schools in Shawnee? Conversation starts at 37:40.
- 10.) What attributes do you possess that will inspire youth of Shawnee? Conversation starts at 39:30.