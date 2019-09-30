Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Prairie Village council candidates set for Tuesday

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Prairie Village council candidates set for Tuesday. To give Prairie Village voters a chance to hear the candidates for the city council discuss the most important issues facing their community in person ahead of this November’s local elections, the Shawnee Mission Post will be hosting a forum Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Colonial Church. The city council candidate forum will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Election Assistance Commissioners vote not to reappoint Brian Newby as executive director over agency. Brian Newby, executive director of the Election Assistance Commission, will not serve another term, according to a report by POLITICO. Newby formerly supervised elections in Johnson County. EAC commissioners over the weekend of Sept. 7-8 voted not to reappoint Newby for four more years, according to staff and a House aide who declined to be named. Newby’s leadership in the federal commission has drawn scrutiny. The commission is charged with helping states secure their election systems. In late 2016, the Associated Press reported that Newby had carried on an affair with a subordinate, “berated employees” and “deliberately bypassed supervision” while serving as Election Commissioner in Johnson County. [Key federal election agency parting ways with embattled top staffer — POLITICO]

Hocker Grover art teacher Alyssa Passmore named Outstanding Art Educator. The Kansas Art Education Association has named Alyssa Passmore, art teacher at Hocker Grove Middle School, the Outstanding Middle Level Art Educator of the Year. She is honored for the many ways she has engaged students and community members in art and art education.