Your Community: Women and Money Day offers a path to financial literacy

Developing the confidence and skills to manage your money are important steps for taking control of your finances. When you’re in control, finances become less stressful and you gain peace of mind knowing that your money is working for you, not the other way around. If you want to learn how to build a financial foundation that supports you into the future, join Johnson County Library for Women and Money Day. This day-long seminar is designed for women of all backgrounds, levels of financial knowledge and stages of life. Learn the basics of personal finance and the steps you can take to gain financial stability, knowledge and confidence – now and for a lifetime.

Presenter Helaine Olen, co-author of The Index Card: Why Personal Finance Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated, starts off the day with a keynote address and book signing. An expert on money and society, Olen is an opinion writer for the Washington Post Opinions section. She’s been featured on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and took part in Frontline’s Emmy award-winning “The Retirement Gamble.” She also writes the nationally syndicated personal finance advice column “Life and Money with Helaine,” and serves on the advisory board of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Saturday, October 12

9:15 am – 3:30 pm

Central Resource Library

Topics for afternoon breakouts include credit scores and credit building, apps for money management, investing, and the importance of wills. All women attending can schedule a free credit report review or a full consumer credit counseling appointment with a Certified Housing and Consumer Credit Counselor at HCCI.

Register online to reserve a handbook, continental breakfast and box lunch; or call 913.826.4600. There is no charge to attend and space is limited.

