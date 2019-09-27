Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post forum for Shawnee council, mayoral candidates set for Saturday

Shawnee Mission Post forum for Shawnee council, mayoral candidates set for Saturday. To give Shawnee voters a chance to hear the candidates for the city council discuss the most important issues facing their community in person ahead of this November’s local elections, the Shawnee Mission Post will be hosting a forum this Saturday. The city council candidate forum will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The mayoral candidate forum will run from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Both forums take place in the SM Northwest library. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Johnson County collecting resident feedback for new ‘county square’. Johnson County, in coordination with the city of Olathe and a steering committee of community members, is kicking off the Johnson County Square project to gather feedback and refine ideas. One “pop-up” meeting is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, 7950 Marty St. Construction is underway on Johnson County’s new courthouse at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Santa Fe Street in Olathe and is expected to be completed in 2020. The old courthouse will be demolished, which creates a new space known as the “County Square.” To ensure it reflects area needs and interests, the county and a new steering committee will consider public feedback to develop programming concepts that include activities the public could enjoy in the new space. During the “pop-up” meeting, the public will be able to review types of potential improvements. Staff from the consultant team will walk throughout the events to gather comments and listen to ideas. No formal presentations will be given.

Shawnee collecting public feedback in Re-Imagine 75th Street survey. The city of Shawnee is collecting feedback from residents and users of 75th Street in another survey to gauge public opinion about options to revitalize the corridor. The streetscape revitalization project will focus on the stretch of 75th Street between Switzer and Quivira. Click here to participate in the online survey. The survey will be open through Friday, Oct. 11.