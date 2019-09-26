Shawnee Mission Post candidate forum set for southern Overland Park city council races

To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person ahead of this November’s local elections, the Shawnee Mission Post will be holding a series of forums in the coming weeks.

Below are confirmed forum details for our forum for the candidates running for Overland Park City Council in Wards 4, 5 and 6.

Earlier this month, we announced details for forums for the candidates in Shawnee, Prairie Village, northern Overland Park and for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education as well as for JCCC Board of Trustees and city council in Lenexa and Roeland Park.

Overland Park City Council Wards 4, 5 and 6

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22

Location: Lakewood Middle School (6601 Edgewater Drive, Overland Park)

Time: The forum will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP to the event and share it on Facebook here.