Rep. Davids issues second statement detailing rationale for support of impeachment inquiry

A day after issuing a short and tepidly worded statement on the matter, Rep. Sharice Davids on Wednesday put out a lengthy release detailing her rationale for supporting the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Davids said that the memorandum released by the administration outlining the matters discussed during a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed that Trump was courting foreign interference in United States elections.

“Ultimately, this is about the rule of law,” Rep. Davids said. “Our country has laws to protect whistleblowers and to protect the security of our elections, both of which are fundamental to our democracy. It’s my responsibility as a member of Congress to uphold those laws and to protect the Constitution.”

The full statement is below:

The people of Kansas’ Third District elected me to represent our community and our values. We expect our leaders to be thoughtful, to work hard and to make sure they have all the facts before they act. I carry that weight with me in all the decisions I make – whether it’s co-sponsoring a bill, or making a decision as consequential as whether to invoke Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution to pursue impeachment.

I also carry the weight of my sworn oath as a member of Congress to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.

After careful deliberation, I am supporting the House of Representatives taking the first step in an impeachment process, beginning an impeachment inquiry. Here’s why.

On Monday, I called on the Trump Administration to turn over the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian government. The White House today released an approximation of that call, clearly showing that President Trump abused his power and invited foreign interference into our elections – the very basis of our democracy – for his own political gain. And this was all according to the version his Administration was willing to release to the public.

While these developments are alarming enough on their own, it was also confirmed by the President that he was withholding military aid from Ukraine at the time of the call.

I have long said that I trust my House colleagues on the committees of jurisdiction as they conduct oversight and investigate the Trump Administration. But these new allegations need to be investigated separate and apart from any other oversight being conducted by the House of Representatives.

These allegations leave the House with no other option than to begin an impeachment inquiry, which allows us to use the full power of our chamber and all the tools at our disposal to uncover the truth. We must follow the facts, wherever they lead.

I did not arrive at this decision lightly or without full deliberation. I listened closely to the Kansans who reached out to my office. I read and evaluated the White House’s version of the call in question. And I fully expect to read the whistleblower report that the Administration turned over to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees this evening.

Ultimately, this is about the rule of law. Our country has laws to protect whistleblowers and to protect the security of our elections, both of which are fundamental to our democracy. It’s my responsibility as a member of Congress to uphold those laws and to protect the Constitution.

It also remains my responsibility to deliver results for the people of Kansas – focusing on health care, infrastructure, constituent services and the issues that Kansans talk about at the kitchen table each night. I can and will continue my work in these areas while I uphold the oath I took when I was sworn into office.

Let me be clear: Congress being compelled to open an impeachment inquiry is nothing to celebrate. This is a sad moment for our country, but it is the right thing to do.