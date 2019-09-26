Johnson County DA’s office working to return clothes held by Lenexa dry cleaner that closed without notice

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has found itself in the dry cleaning business.

After Luxury Dry Cleaner at 12904 W 87th Street Pkwy, just east of Pflumm Road, closed without notice last month, the district attorney’s office began receiving calls from customers who said the business still had their clothing items and they had no way to retrieve them.

“Investigators determined that the business was evicted from its location, and dry cleaning items entrusted to the business for service were moved to another location,” said the DA’s office in a release. “The items were successfully retrieved earlier this week and many owners have been identified.”

The DA’s office says it has contacted 50 people who had clothing items at the cleaners and is actively working to return the items to them.

Officials encourage anyone who has not been able to retrieve clothing from the business to contact the District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 to inquire about the items.